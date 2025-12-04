In a welcome move for nature-lovers, travellers and pilgrims from Hyderabad and beyond, Telangana Tourism has revived its scenic cruise service between Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam. If you have been looking for a unique getaway from Hyderabad, here is something new to add to your list. The slow, scenic ride will take you through forests, hills, and historic river islands. Back after a long break, the cruise is quickly becoming one of the region’s most talked-about travel experiences.

All about the cruise

The seasonal cruise offers travellers a six-hour journey through one of the most scenic stretches of the Krishna River. Operated on weekends, the service places special emphasis on eco-friendly practices, guided experiences and enhanced safety.

The weekend cruise now departs every Saturday at 9 am from the boating point near the Vijay Vihar restaurant at Nagarjunasagar. Travelling through the expansive reservoir and river channel, the catamaran covers the journey in nearly six hours before concluding at Eegalapenta, the designated drop-off point for those travelling onward to Srisailam.

The return leg operates the next morning, with the Sunday cruise leaving Eegalapenta at 9 am and returning to Nagarjunasagar at around 4 pm.

A one-way journey is priced at Rs 2000 for adults and Rs 1600 for children aged 5 to 10. Travellers opting for a full weekend experience can book a round trip, which costs Rs 3250 for adults and Rs 2600 for children.

What to expect on the cruise ride

The journey between Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam is one of the most picturesque river routes in Telangana. As the catamaran moves slowly along the Krishna River, travellers are treated to sweeping views of the Nallamala forest, rolling hills, calm backwaters, and occasional rocky cliffs that rise dramatically along the channel. The route also passes historic river islands and peaceful stretches where the only sounds are the boat’s engine and distant bird calls.

According to The Hindu report, travellers can expect interactive games, fun activities, and plenty of opportunities to unwind onboard. A guided commentary runs through the journey, helping passengers understand the significance of key landmarks, islands, and temples along the route. The crew highlights points of interest, shares cultural and historical notes.

While it can carry up to 120 passengers, the tourism department caps bookings at around 110 to ensure room for its onboard team of trained staff. Each journey is supported by a driver, a standby driver, expert swimmers, lifeguards and other personnel overseeing safety and operations.

Things to do in Srisailam

If you are planning on a one-way cruise ride, there are plenty of things to do in Srisailam. It is a place where spirituality, architecture, and nature meet in perfect harmony. Here you can visit places like-

Mallikarjuna Temple

Srisailam Dam and Octopus Viewpoint

Pathala Ganga

Akkamahadevi Caves

Nallamala Forest

Srisailam Tiger Reserve

With its scenic route, curated onboard experience, and convenient pricing, the cruise makes for a refreshing nature getaway from Hyderabad in just 3 hours.