Forget what you thought you knew about Hyderabad’s sweet tooth.

So far, 2026 has been a whirlwind of innovation, replacing predictable menus with hyper-flaky buns and the delicate, icy chill of shaved ice. As the city’s culinary map expands toward Banjara Hills and beyond, we are seeing a shift toward “theatrical” desserts that are prepared live, flavoured with savoury herbs, or reimagined into architectural marvels.

Here is Siasat.com‘s definitive guide to the eight desserts that have defined the year so far.

Best trending desserts to try in Hyderabad

1. Scoop Cookie

This viral Middle Eastern-inspired dessert features edible cookie dough with a molten chocolate or pistachio filling, served warm in a bowl. It is topped with crunchy flakes and a side of vanilla ice cream, creating a decadently gooey and sweet experience.

Where? Etsi Cafe

2. Bunlogues

These signature treats are a sophisticated evolution of the croissant, crafted into a hyper-flaky, buttery bun shape. They are filled with premium diplomat creams in flavours like Pistachio Raspberry, Lemon Drizzle, or Tiramisu, often finished with zesty gels and chocolate shards.

Where? Du Jour

3. Bingsu

Bringing a popular Korean tradition to the city, this dessert consists of incredibly fine, snow-like shaved milk ice that remains light and fluffy. Popular variants include the Pista Kunafa and Mango Bingsu, which add a Middle Eastern crunch to the refreshing, icy base.

Where? Snowberry

4. New Zealand-style Ice Cream

A “live” dessert experience where a low-sugar vanilla base is flash-blended with frozen fruits like mulberry or mango right before your eyes. The result is a smooth, velvety swirl that highlights natural fruit flavours and offers a lighter alternative to traditional ice cream.

Where? Etsi Cafe

5. Fried Cream Sandwich

This viral dessert originated in Japan and has been making headlines in Hyderabad. This indulgent creation features a rich, creamy filling encased in a golden, crispy exterior for a satisfying contrast in temperatures and textures.

Where? Daak Coffee House

6. Lavender Tres Leches

A floral reimagining of the classic Mexican three-milk cake, this version uses delicate lavender notes to balance the richness of the soaked sponge. It provides a sophisticated, aromatic profile that makes the dense dessert feel surprisingly light and refreshing.

Where? Qaffeine Bistro

7. Bomboloni Sandwich

Taking the classic Italian-filled doughnut to the next level, this dessert uses a soft, sugar-dusted bombolone as the “bread” for a decadent sandwich. It is packed with ice cream, offering a playful and portable way to enjoy a gourmet doughnut.

Where? Kami Cafe and Patisserie

8. Curry Leaf Ice Cream

Part of a menu that celebrates South Indian heritage, this avant-garde flavour pairs the earthy, aromatic notes of curry leaves with a creamy, sweet base. It is often served alongside a Ragi molten cake, bridging the gap between savoury regional traditions and modern pastry.

Where? Tuya

Which of these desserts have you tried so far? Comment below.