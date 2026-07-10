Hyderabad’s DLF food street razed down amid encroachment drive

Hyderabad: In a major anti-encroachment drive on Friday, July 10, the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation cleared obstructions from 22.28 km of footpaths, including 48 encroachments from the DLF area in Gachibowli that was popular for housing several small food stalls, significantly affecting the people working in the IT sector who frequented the area for meals.

Videos on social media and vendors of nearby eateries claimed that several shops from the famous DLF food street have been razed down as part of the drive.

DLF Road comes under the Serilingampally Circle of the Serilingampally Zone. A total of 193 encroachments were removed from 9.86 km under this zone.

This includes 32 encroachments from Pipeline Road under Narsingi Circle, 46 encroachments from Radial Road-7, Tellapur under Patancheru Circle, 38 encroachments from Beeramguda Main Road under the Ameenpur Circle and 29 encroachments from JP Nagar Road under Miyapur Circle.

DLF Gachibowli food court kuda gone pic.twitter.com/TsKQzm1dXK — . (@Suryateja_23) July 10, 2026

https://twitter.com/ZC_SLP/status/2075523251275804789?s=20

Also Read Footpath encroachment removal drive held across Cyberabad

Apart from this, 89 encroachments were removed from 3.5 km of footpaths in Kukatpally Zone. This includes 49 encroachments from Sai Nagar 60 Feet Road under Madhapur Circle, 20 encroachments from Vivekananda Nagar under Allwyn Colony Circle and another 20 encroachments from Municipal Office Road in Moosapet Circle.

In the Quthbullapur Zone, 36 structures were removed from Jagathgirigutta Main Road under Chintal Circle, 28 structures were razed at Suchitra X Road under Jeedimetla Circle and 31 were removed from NCL Colony Road under Kompally Circle.

Forty-two structures were razed at Gajularamaram X Road under Gajularamaram Circle, 24 were removed from Bachupally–Pragathi Nagar Road under Nizampet Circle, 21 from Bahadurpally X Road in Dundigal Circle and 24 from Medchal Main Road under Medchal Circle.

A total of 488 encroachments were removed in Friday’s drive.