Anti-encroachment drive held at Botanical Gardens in Hyderabad

The drive was also conducted at Mazid Banda in order to improve the flow of traffic.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Encroachment removal at Botanical Gardens in Hyderabad during anti-encroachment drive.
A JCB demolishes makeshift structures at Botanical Garden junction

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation conducted an anti-encroachment drive at the Botanical Garden Junction, Gachibowli, on Saturday, July 4.

The drive was also conducted at Mazid Banda in order to improve the flow of traffic. Videos shared on social media showed JCB demolishing makeshift structures amid heavy police presence.

Similar incident

In May 2025, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished encroachments in Gachibowli.

Subhan Bakery

The agency demolished unauthorised constructions in the layout of the Fertilisers Corporation of India Employees Cooperative Housing Society near the Sandhya Convention area.

The demolitions were carried out based on the complaints regarding encroachment of roads and parks, in addition to the plots owned by the society members.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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