Anti-encroachment drive held at Botanical Gardens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation conducted an anti-encroachment drive at the Botanical Garden Junction, Gachibowli, on Saturday, July 4.

The drive was also conducted at Mazid Banda in order to improve the flow of traffic. Videos shared on social media showed JCB demolishing makeshift structures amid heavy police presence.

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation conducted an anti-encroachment drive at the Botanical Garden Junction, Gachibowli, on Saturday, July 4.



The drive was also conducted at Mazid Banda in order to improve the flow of traffic. Videos shared on social media showed JCB demolishing… pic.twitter.com/4mCGHkRuis — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 4, 2026

Similar incident

In May 2025, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished encroachments in Gachibowli.

The agency demolished unauthorised constructions in the layout of the Fertilisers Corporation of India Employees Cooperative Housing Society near the Sandhya Convention area.

The demolitions were carried out based on the complaints regarding encroachment of roads and parks, in addition to the plots owned by the society members.