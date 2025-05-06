HYDRAA demolishes illegal structures in Gachibowli

Demolitions were carried out based on the complaints regarding encroachment of roads.

A buldozer demolishes Sandhya Convention in Gachibowli on Tuesday, May 6
Demolition drive in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, May 6 demolished encroachments in Gachibowli.

The agency demolished unauthorised constructions in the layout of Fertilizers Corporation of India Employees Cooperative Housing Society near the Sandhya Convention area. The demolitions were carried out based on the complaints regarding encroachment of roads

Plot owners complained that buildings were constructed in such a way that their plots are no longer visible. Along with the Sandhya Convention mini hall, kitchens and restrooms were also demolished by the authorities.

MS Creative School

HYDRAA also demolished a G+2 tin structure which encroached the layout. Videos on social media showed a bulldozer demolishing the structure.

