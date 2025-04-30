HYDRAA clears roadblocks, restores NH 44 access in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Access to National Highway 44 from Devarayamjal and Kandlakoya villages has been restored after the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) officials removed obstructions on Wednesday, April 30.

The move comes after complaints from locals who reported that the road leading to Devrayanjal village in Shamirpet mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, had been deliberately blocked.

According to reports, Bandakunta Narasimha Reddy had installed gates and dug up parts of the road between the two villages, disrupting vehicular movement. Acting on the complaints, HYDRAA conducted a site inspection and confirmed that the obstructions, including gates, boulders, and trenches, were blocking traffic.

Also Read HYDRAA clears fence, lays road connecting two colonies in Kismatpura

The road, which also connects to government-allotted lands in survey numbers 135 and 136 of Kandlakoya, is significant for public access.

These lands are designated for upcoming facilities like the District Court Complex, Medchal Sub Registrar’s Office, and Medchal Traffic Police Station. Though construction on these has yet to begin, the route is already used by residents and nearby industries.

HYDRAA officials removed the barriers, filled the dug trench with soil, and restored traffic flow. A 40-foot-wide dambar road is also planned along this stretch to improve infrastructure.

