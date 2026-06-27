Hyderabad’s famous Gulzar Houz turns into ‘Garbage Houz’

The fountain, which has been remodelled twice in the last six years, seems stuck in a cycle where its beauty does not last more than a few months after restoration efforts.

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Fountain in Hyderabad's Gulzar Houz filled with garbage and plastic waste.
Gulzar Houz on June 27, 2026.

Hyderabad: There was a time in history when Hyderabad’s Nizam’s soldiers drank water from Gulzar Houz, Old City’s iconic fountain near Charminar. But today, it has turned into a garbage dump due to neglect and a general lack of civic sense.

The fountain, remodelled twice in the last six years, seems stuck in a loop where its beauty does not last more than a few months after restoration.

The fountain is plagued with sludge, stagnant water, plastic bottles, plates, and discarded food. Somebody’s pants hung onto the green metal fence.

Subhan Bakery
Gulzar Houz in June 2026
Gulzar Houz in June 2026

The fountain was built by Mir Momin Astarabadi, who was the first prime minister under Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah. It was initially 12-sided, then turned octagonal, and today, it almost looks circular.

The Gulzar Houz has undergone transformation twice – once in 2020 and in 2023. But to no avail, as the monument still fails to garner the respect it deserves.

View of Gulzar Houz in Hyderabad filled with garbage and debris, highlighting urban cleanliness issues.
Gulzar Houz in 2020 before restoration.
Gulzar Houz in 2020 after restoration
Gulzar Houz after restoration in October 2023.
Garbage accumulation at Gulzar Houz in Hyderabad, highlighting urban cleanliness issues.
Gulzar Houz in April 2025

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