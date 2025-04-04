Qutb Shahi-era Gulzar Houz turns into a plastic waste dump

Hyderabad: Once a testament to the glory of Hyderabad, Gulzar Houz today is a forgotten remnant of its glorious past. Located in the very center of the Old City, this ancient fountain, constructed in the Qutb Shahi times, was previously a fresh water source. Now, it has become a non-functional structure, a repository of plastic litter and stagnated water.

Water accumulated in the well of the fountain after heavy rains hit the city mid-summer on Thursday, April 3. A pile of empty water bottles was seen floating in the stagnant water.

Gulzar Houz lost to neglect

Gulzar Houz was initially referred to as “Char Su Ka Hauz,” being a focal point between the four great arches approaching Charminar.

History books talk of the grandeur that Hyderabad once had. Founded in 1591 by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the city was built as a grand city, with the Charminar as its centre. It was destroyed later by the Mughals in 1687 (the Nizams, who were Mughal-appointed governors, came after that).

Among the initial monuments built within the first decade of its foundation was the Gulzar Houz.

The restoration of Gulzar Houz was expected to revive its lost glory. It may be recalled that its ‘restoration’ was also peculiar, as it was remodelled rather than preserving its original appearance, not once but twice. Only 19th-century photos of the fountain exist, which was much bigger than what it is now.

Over the years, the architecture of the structure has undergone transformations. Initially constructed with twelve sides, it gradually evolved into an octagonal shape and appeared almost circular.

Restoration of Gulzar Houz in 2020

Gulzar Houz was last renovated and ‘restored’ in October 2023.

Most Hyderabadis and even tourists would usually overlook it, given that in recent public memory, the fountain was in a sorry state. Over decades, it became infamous for its neglect, and sewerage water inside it.

That is the story of Gulzar Houz, and the restoration seemingly had put the issue of its neglect to rest. However, the case seems to be otherwise.



With water accumulating inside the fountain, something that had been happening in the past as well, it also raises the question of how monuments are restored in Hyderabad with fanfare but often fail to live up to standards.