Post restoration, Hyderabad’s iconic Gulzar Houz is now open to public

Special secretary to the governmment Arvind Kumar launched the fountain in the presence of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Gulzar Houz was recently renovated.

Hyderabad: The recently restored and renovated historic Gulzar Houz fountain was inaugurated on Friday, October 6.

Special Secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar launched the fountain in the presence of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Aiming to preserve the city’s rich cultural heritage, the restoration project was taken up at a cost of Rs 29.50 lakh in February 2023.

After the inauguration, Asaduddin Oawaisi laid the foundation for three new projects, including the construction of a multi-level parking area at Old Bus Stand Charminar, budgeted at Rs 34.60 crores.

A foundation for development works to beautify shop elevation at Laad Bazar in Charminar at a cost of Rs 36 crore was also laid.

In addition to that, the foundation for two pedestrian bridges on the Musi River at Nayapul was laid. Each bridge would cost Rs 40 crore.

History of Gulzar Houz

Constructed in the 16th century, Gulzar Houz was initially named ‘Char Su Ka Houz’ (fountain of the four sides).

It was built a few years after Charminar, which was built as Hyderabad’s foundational monument in 1591 by Quli Qutb Shah and holds immense historical importance as it served as a vital drinking water source for the local population.

Over the years, the architecture of Gulzar Houz has undergone transformations. Initially constructed with twelve sides, it gradually evolved into an octagonal shape and appears almost circular.

