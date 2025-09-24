Hyderabad loves its bazaars. From the festive Dawat-e-Ramzan expo to the iconic Numaish at Nampally, exhibitions have always been a favourite outing for families, foodies, and shopaholics. This October, the city is set to welcome something new yet familiar, the District Bazaar.

After creating a buzz during Ramzan earlier this year with its debut season, District Bazaar is returning and it’s happening outside the holy month.

For Hyderabadis who thought such vibrant shopping carnivals were only a Ramzan special, this is a pleasant surprise. With shopping, food, music, workshops, and even fireworks on the cards, District Bazaar promises to be much more than just a marketplace.

Siasat.com brings you all the information you need to know about this exciting weekend event.

From Dawat-e-Ramzan to District Bazaar

The brain behind this initiative is Anam Mirza, who has already gifted Hyderabad the hugely popular Dawat-e-Ramzan, known for its festive shopping and food stalls. With District Bazaar, Anam introduced a fresh format during Ramzan 2025, and the response was overwhelming. Now, she and her team are bringing it back in October, proving that exhibitions in Hyderabad can be a year-round affair.

When, Where and Entry

Dates: October 4 & 5, 2025

Timings: 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Venue: King’s Palace, Gudimalkapur

While entry to the District Bazaar was free during Ramzan 2025, this time visitors will need to purchase a ticket priced at Rs.100, available on BookMyShow or at the venue.

What Awaits Visitors

District Bazaar is designed as a two-day carnival with something for everyone

100+ stalls featuring fashion, jewellery, footwear, décor, and lifestyle products

15+ food counters serving everything from kebabs and biryani to continental bites

Live performances by Sharma Ji Ki Mehfil, Band Aatish, and other artists.

Stand-up comedy by Mohammed Hussain (Officially Sane)

The city’s much-talked-about Chai Rave

Workshops on pottery, resin art, tote bag painting, fluid art, cooking, styling, and make-up by Tamanna.

Kids’ play zone, gaming corner, and a petting zoo

Fireworks shows on both nights to wrap up the celebrations

Hyderabad’s first-ever Cake Picnic

Organisers are expecting more than 50,000 visitors over the two days, making it one of the city’s biggest lifestyle events this season.

A City That Loves Its Exhibitions

Hyderabad is no stranger to grand fairs. The legendary Numaish, held every January at Nampally, continues to attract lakhs of visitors with its blend of shopping, food, rides, and cultural events. District Bazaar, though smaller in scale, brings a more curated and modern flavour perfect for those looking for a trendy weekend outing without waiting for the New Year season.

So, mark your calendars for October 4 & 5. Whether you’re shopping, eating, or just soaking in the vibes, District Bazaar promises to be a joyful off-season treat for the whole family.