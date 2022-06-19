Hyderabad’s first Muslim matrimony conclave to begin today

Hyderabad: Finalizing matrimonial alliances will become easier than ever before as Siasat Matri is going to launch SiasatMatri Conclave today.

It is going to be held at the Siasat Office, Abids.

How it is going to help in finalizing matrimonial alliance

As it is an invite-only conclave, the Siasat Matri team will first check the expectations specified by the prospective brides and grooms while registering on the website.

After careful analysis, the parents of the selected profiles will be invited to the conclave for a one-to-one meeting between the families of prospective brides and grooms.

As the expectations will be analyzed before inviting them to the conclave, the chances of the meeting becoming successful will be very high.

After the launch of the service, parents who are non-tech savvy will no longer have to bother about searching profiles online. They have to simply register profiles of their sons, or daughters with Siasat Matri and then become member of the best Muslim matrimonial service in Hyderabad.

The rest of the task will be taken care of by the Siasat Matri team (Only in case of user opt for assisted service).

