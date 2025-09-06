Hyderabad’s love for biryani knows no bounds. While the classic dum biryani continues to reign supreme, the city’s ever-evolving food scene has given rise to some unique and quirky variations that have been winning hearts. From royal recipes with a touch of heritage to modern twists that push culinary boundaries, Hyderabadi kitchens are constantly reimagining the dish.

So if you are an enthusiast and think you have tried them all, think again. Siasat.com brings 5 unique styles in Hyderabad that you must try.

5 Unique variations to try in Hyderabad

1. Sufiyani Biryani at Tosh e Daan

Tosh e Daan is known for its regal Mughlai ambience and menu, so it makes sense that the rare Sufiyani biryani can be found here. This dish skips the red chilli in favour of creamy and aromatic richness.

2. Shahi Ghosht Biryani at Golden Pavilion

Celebrated for its rich, royal flavours, it is a best-seller at this Vijayawada-based restaurant and a must-try for those who crave regal taste and nostalgia.

3. MLA Potlam Biryani at The Spicy Venue

This modern and quirky variation at The Spicy Venue is inspired by the Japanese omurice. It comprises spicy mutton keema and prawns inside a thin omelette ‘potlam’. It had become a viral favourite because of is bold presentation and flavours.

4. Karachi-style aloo Biryani at Teri Meri Biryani

Teri Meri Biryani in Tolichowki brings a bold, cross-border twist to the city with Karachi biryani with potatoes (aloo). While aloo may unsettle some purists, locals are embracing this spicy, potato-studded variation as a refreshing change.

5. Nalli Ghosht Biryani at Krishnapatnam Kitchen

Krishnapatnam Kitchen is widely loved for its authentic, melt-in-mouth Nalli Ghosht biryani, which features slow-cooked lamb shanks layered into fragrant rice.

Have you tried these unique variations? Comment below.