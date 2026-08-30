Hyderabad’s Future City may get a world-class cricket stadium

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Hyderabad’s Future City may get a world-class cricket stadium
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Hyderabad: Telangana is set to build a new world-class cricket stadium in the Future City, media reports said on Sunday, August 30.

The state government is looking for a 100-acre site for the project for which the foundation stone is likely to be laid in December, The Hindu quoted sources as saying.

It would be a stadium-cum-multipurpose sporting and events space that would be modelled after venues such as Lord’s in England.

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The initiative follows directions from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who has stressed the need for world-class sports infrastructure in Future City, said the report. Officials are evaluating suitable sites in Bharat Future City for the proposed stadium.

With a capacity of over 1.32 lakh, it could become the country’s largest cricket stadium, overtaking Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Its construction cost is also expected to exceed that of the Ahmedabad stadium.

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