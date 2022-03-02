Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital treated over 85K COVID-19 patients

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd March 2022 2:54 pm IST
Gandhi Hospital gang rape accusation false, police reveal
A file photo of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: Siasat)

Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital has been leading the way in COVID cure by aiding over 85 thousand patients in the last two years.

On March 2, 2019, Gandhi Hospital admitted its first patient who was discharged after he tested negative. Soon after, 85 thousand other infected patients received treatment successfully.

According to The New Indian Express report, officials said that Gandhi hospital is the only hospital in Asia to have treated so many COVID-19 infected patients and also to have conducted surgical procedure.

MS Education Academy

The hospital’s structure has also improved significantly over the last two years, with the addition of over 500 patient ventilators. Gandhi’s oxygen capacity increased by a factor of two. Previously, there was just one Liquid Medical Oxygen tank with a capacity of 26 KL, which has now been supplemented by six additional Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) facilities with capacities ranging from 2 to 6 KL apiece.

The hospital has hired approximately 300 new employees, including patient care personnel, nurses, and doctors.

However, not all of the advances were beneficial. The hospital did lose a lot of patients, but not all of them were categorised as COVID-19 deaths. Three deaths and nearly 2,200 in-house infections were reported among the hospital workers.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button