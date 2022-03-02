Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital treated over 85K COVID-19 patients

Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital has been leading the way in COVID cure by aiding over 85 thousand patients in the last two years.

On March 2, 2019, Gandhi Hospital admitted its first patient who was discharged after he tested negative. Soon after, 85 thousand other infected patients received treatment successfully.

According to The New Indian Express report, officials said that Gandhi hospital is the only hospital in Asia to have treated so many COVID-19 infected patients and also to have conducted surgical procedure.

The hospital’s structure has also improved significantly over the last two years, with the addition of over 500 patient ventilators. Gandhi’s oxygen capacity increased by a factor of two. Previously, there was just one Liquid Medical Oxygen tank with a capacity of 26 KL, which has now been supplemented by six additional Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) facilities with capacities ranging from 2 to 6 KL apiece.

The hospital has hired approximately 300 new employees, including patient care personnel, nurses, and doctors.

However, not all of the advances were beneficial. The hospital did lose a lot of patients, but not all of them were categorised as COVID-19 deaths. Three deaths and nearly 2,200 in-house infections were reported among the hospital workers.