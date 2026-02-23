Hyderabad: When it comes to Haleem, Hyderabad is truly unmatched. During Ramzan, the city’s streets come alive with the aroma of this slow-cooked Haleem, and people eagerly wait to break their fast with this rich and nourishing dish. The taste, texture, and tradition of Hyderabadi Haleem are considered the best in the country. While Mumbai may not fully recreate that magic, the city still offers some excellent places where you can enjoy comforting and flavourful Haleem during the holy month.

From historic Mughlai restaurants to famous Ramzan food streets, here are some spots worth trying this Ramzan.

Best Haleem spots in Mumbai – Ramzan 2026

1. Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar

What to expect: Known as one of Mumbai’s most iconic Mughlai restaurants, their Haleem is thick, rich, and full of flavour. The meat is tender, and the mild spices make it perfect for iftar.

Location: Grant Road, Bandra, and Colaba

Price: Rs 300-Rs 380 per portion

2. The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel

What to expect: This popular restaurant offers a premium version of Haleem with a creamy texture and balanced flavours. It combines traditional taste with a modern presentation.

Location: Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

Price: Rs 450-Rs 550 per portion

3. Kakori House, Mahim

What to expect: Kakori House serves Haleem with a thick consistency and well-cooked meat. The spices are strong yet balanced, making it rich and satisfying.

Location: Mahim West

Price: Rs 280-Rs 350 per portion

4. Persian Darbar

What to expect: Their Haleem is smooth, rich, and full of deep flavour from slow cooking. The generous meat and creamy texture make it a popular choice during Ramzan.

Location: Bandra, Kurla, and Andheri

Price: Rs 300-Rs 380 per portion

5. Sarvi Restaurant, Byculla

What to expect: A legendary Mughlai restaurant, Sarvi is known for its traditional Haleem. It has a thick texture, rich taste, and comforting flavour, especially during Ramzan evenings.

Location: Byculla West, near Mohammed Ali Road

Price: Rs 280-Rs 340 per portion

6. Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Bhendi Bazaar

What to expect: Famous for its traditional Mughlai dishes, their Haleem has a rustic and homely flavour. It is rich, filling, and perfect for breaking the fast.

Location: Abdul Hakim Chowk, near JJ Flyover

Price: Rs 280-Rs 350 per portion

7. Minara Masjid Haleem Stalls, Mohammed Ali Road

What to expect: During Ramzan, this area becomes one of Mumbai’s biggest food hubs. Many stalls serve freshly made Haleem from large handis, offering rich flavour and authentic taste. Look for stalls with long queues for the best experience.

Location: Mohammed Ali Road

Price: Rs 200-Rs 300 per portion

8. Cafe Good Luck, Bandra West

What to expect: This iconic Irani café serves a lighter yet flavourful Haleem. It is less oily but still rich and comforting, making it ideal for a balanced iftar meal.

Location: Hill Road, Bandra West

Price: Rs 250-Rs 320 per portion

Hyderabad will always remain the true home of Haleem, but Mumbai offers its own special Ramzan food culture. These places serve comforting Haleem that makes iftar in the city a delicious and memorable experience.