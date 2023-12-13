Hyderabad’s hottest tickets: Salaar price hike to shock fans!

Hyderabad: South Indian actor Prabhas has fans eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film, ‘Salaar,’ which is set to hit theatres on December 22. Directed by Prashanth Neel and featuring stars like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the movie has created significant buzz in the South film industry.

Salaar Ticket Prices In Nizam Region

Considering the massive hype surrounding Salaar and Prabhas’ immense fan following, the makers, Hombale Films, are planning something big for the film’s success. Following a trend set by previous releases like RRR, the producers have approached the Telangana government to consider ticket price hikes for the Nizam region.

Prabhas from Salaar (Instagram)

According to reports, the proposed ticket prices for the first weekend are set at Rs 250+100 excl GST (multiplex) to 147.5 + 50 Excl GST (single screens). For the subsequent week, the prices would be 250 + 50 Excl GST (multiplex) and 147.5 + 30 Excl GST (single screens)

This move, if approved, would mark a significant strategy to enhance the movie’s revenue and capitalize on the immense popularity of Prabhas in the region. The budget for Salaar is reported to be a whopping Rs 400 crores, making it one of the most highly anticipated and expensive films in the South Indian film industry.

Now, all eyes are on the Telangana government’s response to this proposal, and fans and the film industry are hopeful for a positive outcome that would contribute to the success of Salaar.