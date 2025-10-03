Indeed, Hyderabad has a rich cultural scene and the city continues to embrace unique ways of celebrating it. One such event that commemorates this heritage is returning this weekend: Qawwali on Boat where the soulful notes of music will blend with the serenity of Hussain Sagar, promising an evening that is memorable.

The Qawwali night concept

Siasat.com got in conversation with Faiz Jung, the man behind this concept and founder of the Hyderabad Arts and Culture Community. “We first began organizing Qawwali nights in 2023 on October 13, which is the birth anniversary of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan,” he shared. “The response was massive, and since then, the Qawwali night series has become one of our most anticipated events. The last three seasons of Qawwali on Boat has especially earned a great response because of its unique concept.”

The combination of music, culture, and the scenic Hussain Sagar backdrop has proved to be a hit. Faiz noted that the gatherings attract a diverse crowd, with both young audiences and elderly music lovers attending. Many youngsters, he added, bring their families along, making it a family-friendly cultural outing.

Tomorrow’s line up

The event is on October 4, 2025, with guests boarding at 8:45 pm from Lumbini Park and the boat departing at 9:15 pm. Presented under Bhai Ki Chai, Qawwali on Boat 4.0 offers attendees a ticketed experience at Rs. 999, which includes live performance by Shujath Niyazi, dinner on board, and a tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

“We do have 15-20 seats left that are filling fast,” Faiz said, “We are expecting another full house.”

Where to register? AllEvents or contact 7013447421

Hyderabad’s cultural wave

Through events like this, HACC continues to reintroduce traditional art forms to a contemporary audience. By taking Qawwali out of conventional spaces and onto the waters of Hussain Sagar, the group has created a refreshing way for the city to reconnect with its cultural roots.

Besides Qawwali nights, HACC also organizes mushairas, kavi sammelans, Jashn-e-Urdu festival, open mic and storytelling sessions, and literary-music collaborations, creating platforms that celebrate Hyderabad’s rich heritage and foster a vibrant cultural community.