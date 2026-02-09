Hyderabad: Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently balancing her work commitments between Hyderabad and Los Angeles. In India, the actor is shooting for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu, while in the US, she is busy promoting her Hollywood project The Bluff.

During her recent stay in Hyderabad, Priyanka shared glimpses of her shoot schedule and moments from the city on social media. As she wrapped up her shoot and headed back to Los Angeles, the actor made sure to carry a piece of Hyderabad with her, Cafe Niloufer’s iconic Bun Maska.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a picture of the famous treat packed for her flight and wrote, “Taking a piece of Hyderabad with me… see you soon… xx.”

Cafe Niloufer’s Bun Maska is a beloved delicacy among Hyderabadis, known for its soft buns generously layered with creamy butter. Over the years, it has evolved from a simple cafe snack into a citywide favourite, closely associated with Hyderabad’s late-night chai culture.

In Varanasi, Priyanka Chopra will be seen playing Mandakini, marking her return to Indian cinema after a long gap. Her first-look posters show her in a striking avatar, holding a pistol and dressed in a yellow saree.

Image Source: X

Meanwhile, she will next be seen in The Bluff, an action thriller in which she plays Ercell Bodden. The film’s trailer has already generated buzz and is slated for release on February 25.