Hyderabad’s IIL develops needle-free intranasal COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad: Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a vaccine maker based in Hyderabad, has developed a live-attenuated, needle-free intranasal booster vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 in collaboration with Griffith University, Australia. The vaccine, named CDO-7N-1, was created using codon deoptimization technology.

A study on the vaccine, titled “A single-dose intranasal live-attenuated codon deoptimized vaccine provides broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants”, was published in the reputable scientific journal Nature Communications on August 26, 2024.

Key features of IIL’s intranasal COVID-19 booster vaccine include generating a robust and broad-spectrum neutralizing antibody response, a characteristic of live attenuated vaccines. The vaccine has demonstrated remarkable stability and maintained safety in extensive animal studies, IIL said.

It provides protection against SARS-CoV-2 wild-type and variants in non-human primate and small animal models, induces long-term immunity following a single dose, and immunity against all SARS-CoV-2 proteins, which should improve efficacy against future variants.

Codon deoptimization involves reducing the frequency of underrepresented codon pairs without changing amino acid sequences, resulting in a highly efficient virus attenuation strategy.

This method is time-efficient and expected to present all antigens, mimicking natural infection.

The development of this intranasal vaccine is a significant step forward in the fight against COVID-19, as it aims to enhance vaccination rates and safeguard more individuals and communities through non-invasive immunization.

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has highlighted the ongoing threat of COVID-19, noting that deaths continue to be reported globally.

In light of this, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged individuals at risk to stay updated with their vaccinations, including booster shots.

Dr. K Anand Kumar, the managing director of IIL, emphasized that the development of this new vaccine showcases the company’s ability to embrace innovative technologies.

He expressed enthusiasm for codon deoptimization technology, which is used for the targeted attenuation of microorganisms as potential vaccine candidates.

Dr. Kumar believes that this vaccine has the potential to transform the battle against infectious diseases, paving the way for more effective immunization strategies.