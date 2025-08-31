Hyderabad’s Itvar Bazaar draws thousands every Sunday

Hyderabad: It’s Sunday morning, and the streets of Old City in Hyderabad are bustling with thousands of shoppers, thanks to ‘Itvar Bazaar’ (Sunday market).

From Pathergatti to Charminar, locals and tourists move around enthusiastically to purchase second-hand merchandise, picking up anything ranging from bicycles, vintage artefacts, clothes, scooter parts, electronic items, mobile phones, chargers, television sets, watches and even plastic articles.

Vintage typewriters being sold at the ivtaar bazaar in Old City

“The markets are decades old. We start our business from 5 am to 10 am. Hawkers from all over the city set up stalls on the roadside,” local trader Javed told Siasat.com, adding, around 200 traders set up their stalls every Sunday.

Razaq, another trader who has been making a living for the last two decades, said that the items sold in Sunday market are not stolen as publicised on social media platforms. “We purchase from owners at our shops during the regular days and sell it in the weekly market at Jumerat Bazaar on Thursdays and on Sundays,” he said.

Being on a weekend, the market is convenient for locals. “I have come to buy a second-hand bicycle for my son. I had purchased one last year for my elder son. The bicycles sold here are in good condition and worth buying. Plus, the prices are cheaper too,” said Jaffar, an auto driver from Vattepally.

The ivtaar bazaar is a paradise for vintage article collectors. “Last time, I got a good typewriter at a throwaway price. I have come to check if I can get anything. If not, I will go to Limra Hotel, have a chai and then return. The visit to the place is not at all boring on Sunday,” said Sameer Khan, a resident of Masab Tank.

Itvar Bazaar continues to thrive as a bustling marketplace where history, affordability, and community spirit come together every Sunday in the heart of Hyderabad.

