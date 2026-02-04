It has been sixteen years now since a small, unassuming space tucked away in Banjara Hills became one of Hyderabad’s most vital cultural commons. Over cups of endless chai and plates of samosas, Lamakaan has hosted everything from poetry readings and film screenings to theatre rehearsals, book discussions, and difficult but necessary conversations.

At Lamakaan, everyone gets a seat at the table, and that is its greatest strength. There are no velvet ropes or dress codes here, just plastic chairs, open doors, and an audience that listens. Students sit alongside senior artists, first-time speakers share space with familiar voices, and conversations end in debate and laughter. In a city where cultural spaces are increasingly curated and commercial, Lamakaan’s quiet insistence on accessibility has made it a rare constant. Sixteen years on, it remains less a venue and more a habit, one that has shaped how Hyderabad gathers and speaks.

It is this spirit that Lamakaan is celebrating as it marks its 16th anniversary. The annual programme brings together poetry, theatre, film, music, and conversations that reflect the space’s many lives over the years.

Lamakaan’s 16th Anniversary schedule

Thursday- February 5

The anniversary week will open on a special note with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah leading the first evening with a reading on February 5 at 7:30 pm. Shah will read Chacha Chakkan ne Khat Likha, a satirical piece by the celebrated playwright Imtiyaz Ali Taj, setting the tone for the programme that will follow.

Friday- February 6

The celebration continues on February 6 with The Art of Urdu Poetry and Poetics, a session by Mir Ali Husain at 6 pm. Framed as a conversation, the session will explore Urdu poetry, tracing its rich past while reflecting on its continuing presence and relevance today.

The evening will then move into performance with Santhimmi’s Pakshi Purana by Dr Du Saraswati at 8 pm. Part of a series of one-woman performances, the work re-reads epics and social realities through a Dalit woman’s lens.

Saturday- February 7

The evening will begin with A Dialogue on Telugu Literature after Liberalisation at 6 pm, featuring Aditya Korlapati and Arunank Latha.

At 8 pm, the programme will move into performance with Lori: Song for the Surviving Child. Based on a poem by Faiz, the Gaza-themed performance by Aranyani Bhargav weaves poetry and performance.

Sunday- February 8

The week will draw to a close with Harmony in Young Voices at 6 pm. It will feature the Hyderabad Voices Junior Chorus, a secular children’s choir that brings together young voices through a repertoire spanning musicals, Disney, pop, and more.

The final session at 8 pm will be The Rise of Mamdani: Main Street’s Answer to Three Decades of Wall Street, a discussion examining the political ascent of Mamdani. The session will feature insights from Biju Mathew, who witnessed the campaign from within.

The anniversary week is open and accessible to all, with no entry fee or prior online registration required. Anyone can simply walk in, take a seat, and be part of the conversation.