When someone says they’re heading to the gym, you probably think of treadmills and dumbbells. But what if the workout was for your face instead? That’s exactly what FaceGym, now open at Tira Beauty in GVK One Mall, Hyderabad, offers.

The UK-based facial fitness brand has officially entered India through Reliance Retail’s beauty platform, Tira, introducing an entirely new category that blends beauty, wellness and fitness.

What Exactly Is a FaceGym?

FaceGym is built on a simple idea: if you train your body, why not train your face too? Unlike traditional facials, these are non-invasive facial workouts designed to lift, tone, sculpt and de-puff the skin in around 35 to 45 minutes.

The treatments use high-performance massage techniques, lymphatic drainage, muscle stimulation and advanced skincare technology to work on more than 40 facial muscles, leaving the skin looking firmer, brighter and more refreshed.

How Is It Different From a Regular Facial?

A regular facial focuses mainly on cleansing and relaxation, while FaceGym is designed to actively exercise facial muscles for visible results.

The treatments use specialised tools, including the brand’s signature face training balls, Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) technology and cryo-oxygen and hyaluronic acid-based skincare to improve circulation, define facial contours and give the skin a natural glow. It is this results-driven approach that has made FaceGym popular in cities like London, New York and Los Angeles.

Inside Hyderabad’s New FaceGym

Located inside the newly opened Tira Beauty store at GVK One Mall, the FaceGym studio features seven treatment stations, making it one of the first dedicated FaceGym spaces in India.

The sleek interiors resemble a boutique fitness studio, complete with workout-inspired decor that reflects the brand’s philosophy of treating skincare like exercise.

Treatments and Prices

The signature offering is Signature Sculpt, a 45-minute facial workout priced at Rs. 5,499. The session combines expert massage techniques with EMS technology to tone facial muscles and improve skin firmness.

Visitors can also personalise their experience with optional boosters, including Extra Hand Time (Rs. 1,499), Intense Cleanse (Rs. 4,999), Hydration Restoration (Rs. 4,999), Buccal Tension Release (Rs. 2,999), Draining Cupping (Rs. 2,999), LED Therapy (Rs. 1,999) and a Vitamin Shot, depending on their skincare needs.

Take the Routine Home

The experience doesn’t end with the treatment. Visitors can also shop FaceGym’s range of high-performance skincare products and facial tools at Tira, allowing them to continue their facial fitness routine at home.

A Fresh Addition to Hyderabad’s Beauty Scene

As more people embrace wellness-led beauty experiences, FaceGym brings something completely different to Hyderabad’s skincare landscape.

Whether you’re getting ready for a special occasion or simply curious about the latest global beauty trend, this facial workout offers a fresh alternative to the traditional salon facial.

For a city that loves trying new lifestyle experiences, Hyderabad now has a gym where the workout is all about your face.



