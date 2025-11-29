Hyderabad’s lone survivor of Madinah bus accident discharged

Hyderabad: Mohammed Abdul Shoeb — the sole survivor of the Madinah bus accident that killed 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad — was discharged from the Saudi German Hospital on Friday, November 28, after showing steady improvement, according to his elder brother Mohammad Sameer to Siasat.com.

A video shared by Sameer shows Shoeb in a wheelchair during a visit to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. With assistance from the Indian Consulate, he was granted entry into Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, where he offered prayers. He was then taken to Jannatul Baqi to visit his parents’ graves.

He is expected to return to Hyderabad on Sunday, November 30.

Shoeb, a 24-year-old resident of Jhirra, Asifnagar, had been travelling with his parents and grandfather when their bus collided with a diesel tanker and burst into flames in the early hours of Monday, November 17, near Muhras/Mufrihat, nearly 160 km from the holy city. He survived with injuries to his face and legs; his family members did not.

According to information obtained by Siasat.com, Dr Muhammad Nooruddin — a Hyderabad-born specialist at the Saudi German Hospital — and Saudi physician Dr Yasir supervised Shoeb’s treatment in the ICU. His wounds will need to be dressed every three days after he reaches Hyderabad, doctors said.

After a full medical review and the necessary clearances, Shoeb was discharged on Friday. His brother Sameer and Haj Committee employee Mohammad Masood were present at the hospital and will accompany him back to Hyderabad. He will travel in a wheelchair due to his injuries.

Shoeb expressed gratitude to those who prayed for his recovery and thanked the Telangana government and the Indian Consulate for assisting families with identification, burial procedures and travel arrangements.

Further updates on his rehabilitation are expected after his return to Hyderabad.