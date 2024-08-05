Hyderabad’s love for Hum Aapke Hain Koun: A 2-year theater run

Hyderabad: It’s been 30 years since the release of the superstar Salman Khan’s iconic blockbuster “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” As the movie marks this milestone, we’re reminded of the film’s profound impact upon its release.

With its star-studded cast, celebration of Indian wedding traditions, unforgettable dialogues, timeless music, and record-breaking box office success, this Sooraj Barjatya directorial is celebrated as one of the biggest blockbusters of the modern era, reshaping the notion of success in Indian cinema.

Did you know that “Hum Aapke Hain Koun” ran for 2 years in Hyderabad when it was released?

The iconic Maheshwari 70 theatre located in Kachiguda grossed Rs. 68,06,356 in its first 100 days, setting an all-time India record back then. The movie ran for 413 days with three shows daily before being temporarily terminated for the new print release of “Sholay.”

The Salman Khan-starrer ultimately returned to the theatre again and ran for 651 days with one show overall, nearly two years—a rare feat for any actor.

Salman Khan has a massive fan following in Hyderabad and the Nizam area. “Hum Aapke Hain Koun” was essentially a remake of the Rajshri Productions film “Nadiya Ke Paar” (1982). The 1994 romantic musical starring Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and five Filmfare Awards, including Best Film.