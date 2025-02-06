Hyderabad’s Malakpet, Medchal to get new IT towers

Hyderabad: In a major boost for IT development in Old City, a new IT tower is coming up in South Malakpet, along with another in Medchal. These projects will create job opportunities and improve connectivity for professionals in the region.

Special Chief Secretary to the IT Department, Jayesh Ranjan, announced the expansion at the MoveInSync GCC Conclave 2025 held at Sheraton Hyderabad. He highlighted that IT towers in nine Tier 2 locations across Telangana will be rent-free for employees for two years, making them an attractive option for companies looking to expand beyond Cyberabad.

Ranjan highlighted the government’s focus on decentralizing IT growth, reducing commute times, and making workspaces more accessible. He pointed out that high real estate costs in core IT hubs like Cyberabad make affordable housing a challenge, and expanding to areas like Malakpet will benefit professionals from the Old City and surrounding regions.

He also stressed the state’s commitment to sustainable mobility, with 90% of EV charging infrastructure already in place. Companies are encouraged to set up charging stations, supported by Telangana’s renewable energy policy, which offers discounts on EV charging facilities.

Under Telangana’s ‘Rising 2050’ vision, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is pushing for net-zero emissions through renewable energy policies. Ranjan announced that all government buildings will soon have rooftop solar panels, and large-scale tree plantations will be promoted.

Additionally, the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) is offering government-funded training programs to prepare fresh graduates for Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Ranjan concluded by expressing confidence that Telangana will soon have 10 GCC consortiums, with two already in place.