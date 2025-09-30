In a city celebrated for its love of traditional delights like Qubani ka Meetha, Shahi Tukda, and Kheer, a new star is stealing the spotlight on dessert tables. We are speaking about Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert that has found a sweet spot among foodies here. Made with layers of coffee-soaked sponge, mascarpone cheese, and cocoa dusting, its name means “pick me up” and one bite truly does lift your mood. Light, creamy, and elegant, Tiramisu has quickly become the city’s most loved international dessert.

Siasat.com has curated a list of the best places in Hyderabad to enjoy Tiramisu. Whether you want authentic Italian flavours or creative twists, here are the top-rated spots to try:

Best Tiramisu spots in Hyderabad 2025

1. Concu (Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kokapet)

Conçu’s tiramisu is silky, well-balanced, and deeply satisfying. Many say it tastes closest to the real Italian version.

Price: around Rs.280-Rs.350 per slice.

2. The Only Tiramisu (Nallagandla, Gachibowli)

This cafe is dedicated entirely to tiramisu, offering classic and flavoured variations. Fresh, creamy, and unique every time.

Price: around Rs.300-Rs.350 per portion.

3. Tuscany (Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills)

For fine-dining elegance, Tuscany serves one of the most authentic tiramisus in Hyderabad, made with premium mascarpone and rich espresso.

Price: around Rs.600-Rs.700 per portion.

4. Sobremesa (Jubilee Hills)

Chic and modern, Sobremesa serves tiramisu that’s as pretty as it is delicious, with a light coffee kick and creamy layers.

Price: around Rs.350-Rs.400 per slice.

5. Tiger Lily Bistro (Jubilee Hills)

Known for its lively ambience, the bistro’s tiramisu is smooth, mildly sweet, and perfect for a relaxed dessert stop.

Price: around Rs.300-Rs.350 per slice.

6. C Gusta (Kondapur)

This cosy Italian cafe makes a homestyle tiramisu that feels fresh and comforting, just like a homemade treat.

Price: around Rs.320-Rs.380 per portion.

Why It’s a Hit in Hyderabad

Hyderabadis have always embraced global flavours, and Tiramisu fits right in. It’s light yet indulgent, elegant yet comforting. Whether you enjoy it in a luxury hotel or a neighbourhood cafe, Tiramisu has become a dessert that people seek out deliberately, not just stumble upon.

So the next time you crave something sweet, skip the regular cake and order tiramisu. One spoonful and you’ll know why Hyderabad is falling in love with this Italian classic.