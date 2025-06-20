Hyderabad’s new food app, an answer to Bengaluru’s Zepto Cafe

In the past decade, most food tech innovations have come out of Bengaluru and now, Hyderabad, too, is beginning to make its presence felt. Long associated with its rich culinary heritage and thriving dine-in culture, the city has not really seen experiments in the food tech space. However, all that is now going to change as a new startup is rethinking how food reaches customers, and speed is central to that conversation.

Habit is a newly launched app that promises to deliver food in just 10 minutes. It is already turning heads with its diverse menu, unique social media presence, and above all, a focus on quality over volume. Habit is positioning itself as a faster, fresher alternative to all our everyday food delivery woes. And the best part? It is rooted right here in Hyderabad.

Siasat.com had the opportunity to sit down with Habit’s co-founder, Krishna Kanth Maila, to learn more about the idea behind the app and what the future holds for it.

Born out of Hyderabad’s Habitat Cafe

Before Habit became a food delivery app, it was an idea born in Habitat Cafe, a city favourite that quickly earned a loyal customer base in Hyderabad. “We received so much love within our first year itself that we were sure we could take the next step,” says Krishna Kanth Mail, co-founder of Habit.

The next step was a bold one- building a 10-minute food delivery app. “Swiggy and Zomato are doing a great job, but 30 to 40 minute deliveries are still the norm. We felt the market was ready to evolve and we were close enough to the problem to try solving it differently,” he says.

For Krishna, the idea was not just about faster delivery, it was also about redefining the quality of the food delivery experience. “The food scene in Hyderabad has definitely evolved over the last few years, but only in the dine-in space,” he points out. “Delivery has stayed the same. Whether it is speciality coffee or pizza, a lot of it simply does not travel well. After 20 or 30 minutes, it loses the essence of how it is meant to be consumed.”

With Habit, the team wanted to bring the dine-in experience home. “It has been nearly a decade since Zomato and Swiggy entered the picture, but there has not been any real innovation in delivery that focuses on food quality,” he adds.

Habit currently operates only in Hyderabad’s Kondapur, a neighbourhood that already had a strong demand for food delivery. With two cloud kitchens functioning on a strict 2-kilometre radius, the app is designed to work hyperlocally.

Beyond Zepto: What Habit does differently

The 10-minute delivery model is not new, platforms like Zepto Cafe and Swiggy’s Snacc have already established themselves in this space. However, for Habit it is not just about delivering quickly but about what is being delivered.

“Most of these quick delivery services are focused on snacks like chai, coffee, samosas, puffs, sandwiches and other munchies. Our idea is to be more than just a snack stop,” Krishna Kanth explains, “At Habit, the menu includes hot off the oven pizzas, juicy burgers, rice bowls, wings and full meals that are available throughout the day. It is this depth in our menu that sets us apart.”

Krishna Kanth also reveals that their bestseller is not a beverage or a quick snack but the Smoky Chicken Tikka Pizza, a dish that’s become a favourite among customers despite the constraints of rapid delivery. “That tells us that people are not just looking for speed, they are looking for a satisfying full meal that does not compromise on freshness.”

What’s next?

While Habit is currently limited to Kondapur, Krishna Kanth hopes to expand all over Hyderabad soon. “This year, our goal is to scale across the city by setting up more kitchens,” Krishna says, “However, we want to be known not just for our speed but for quality and consistency. Once we get that right in Hyderabad, we will look at other cities across India.”

While the expansion is yet to come, one thing is for sure: Habit just might be the homegrown challenger Hyderabad’s food tech scene has been waiting for.