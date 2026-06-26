Weekend plans in Hyderabad are changing. Instead of spending every Saturday and Sunday hopping between cafes and malls, many people are choosing experiences that offer adventure, fresh air and meaningful connections. Farm visits, horse riding, cycling trails and sunrise road trips are becoming popular, with community biker rides emerging as one of the city’s fastest-growing weekend trends.

From a solo ride to a thriving community in Hyderabad

One such initiative is Hyderabadi Bikers, founded just two months ago by Syed Ahmed, aka @ahmedonwheels. What began as Ahmed’s solo rides has now grown into a well-organised group of motorcycle enthusiasts from across Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Ahmed said the idea started with a simple Instagram story. “I used to go on solo rides regularly. One day, I posted a story asking if anyone wanted to join. A few riders reached out, and around 33 people joined our first ride to Sangareddy for dinner. The response was amazing. Every ride after that attracted more people, and today we have a proper team managing everything.“

According to Ahmed, the group is about much more than motorcycles. “Solo rides are a beautiful experience, but the joy of riding together is unmatched. Many people feel lonely because of work, midlife responsibilities or simply because they don’t have riding companions. Our community allows them to network, make new friends and bond over a shared passion for riding,” he explains.

Fifth biker ride heads to Bhuvanagiri

The group’s fifth ride is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, starting at 5:30 am. The meeting point in central Hyderabad will be announced on the group’s Instagram page.

Riders will travel around 80 kilometres to Bhuvanagiri, where they will enjoy breakfast at a restaurant before exploring the historic Bhongir Fort for nearly two hours. On the return journey, the group will stop for lunch before riding back to Hyderabad. Each participant currently sponsors their own expenses. Those interested in joining the ride can register or get more details through the Hyderabadi Bikers Instagram (@ahmedonwheels).

Safety comes first

Ahmed says safety is what makes the community different. “Protective riding gear is mandatory for every participant. We educate riders about road safety and personal safety before every trip. We also have dedicated medical and mechanical support teams, so no rider is left stranded or unsafe during the journey.“

As Hyderabad embraces more experience-driven weekends, communities like Hyderabadi Bikers reflect a growing shift towards activities that combine adventure, friendships and wellness. Whether it is a biker ride, a farm visit or horse riding, Hyderabadis are proving that the best weekends are often found beyond cafes and food.