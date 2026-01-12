Hyderabad’s favourite shopping destination has added a brand-new reason to visit. Nexus Mall in Kukatpally is now hosting Xtreme Reality, an exciting immersive gaming experience that is making mall visits far more adventurous. For the first time in India, visitors can step into a space filled with interactive zones, virtual challenges, and mind-bending installations that feel straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Seven Immersive Games Under One Roof

Xtreme Reality brings together seven different immersive games designed to test balance, speed, reflexes, and courage. From Hyper Grids and Vortex Tunnels to VR moments and interactive zones, every corner offers a new thrill. The popular Hole in the Wall game adds a dose of laughter as participants twist and turn to fit through moving shapes. It’s the kind of fun that makes both kids and adults forget they are inside a mall.

Play, Pose, and Post

Beyond gaming, the experience is visually striking. Bright neon setups, futuristic patterns, and illusion-based rooms make it perfect for clicking Instagram-worthy photos. Groups of friends, families, and college crowds are flocking in to play, pose, and share their moments online. Tickets start at pocket-friendly prices, making it an easy add-on to a regular mall day.

Shopping Festival Adds to the Buzz

The excitement doesn’t stop at games. Nexus Hyderabad Mall is also hosting its biggest shopping festival, with massive discounts across top brands. Shoppers spending a minimum amount stand a chance to win a brand-new BYD Atto electric car. With sale offers and entertainment under one roof, it’s a win-win outing for visitors.

Limited-Time Experience

Xtreme Reality is available only for a short period and ends on 18th January, so this is one attraction that shouldn’t be postponed. Whether you’re looking for weekend fun, festive vibes, or a unique day out, this immersive zone promises something new for Hyderabad’s lifestyle lovers.

This season, shopping bags come with bonus memories only at Nexus Hyderabad Mall.