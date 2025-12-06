Long before Instagrammable gelatos and over-the-top dessert parlours took over Hyderabad’s food scene, there was one simple pleasure that defined the city’s idea of a treat. This treat was a softy cone from Softy Den.

Tucked away in Abids, this charming, vintage ice cream joint has been serving nostalgia in a cone since 1985, becoming a landmark for anyone who grew up in the city’s older neighbourhoods. As we experience Hyderabad’s winter chill, there is something oddly comforting about holding a cold softy in your hand—a simple pleasure that Softy Den has kept alive since the 80s.

Where Hyderabad’s ‘softy culture’ began

For a large section of Hyderabadi millennials studying in the Abids area, Softy Den was the first place where they tasted a proper soft-serve cone. The shop, which opened around 1985, introduced the city to the charm of airy, creamy, not-too-sweet softies that you could finish in three minutes flat if the sun was too harsh.

This was a time when desserts were simpler with no Belgian chocolate sauces, no artisanal toppings and no dry-ice gimmicks. Just a swirl of vanilla or chocolate for Rs. 5, handed to you over a counter that was almost always crowded with school kids, college groups and families.

A menu that defined an era

Some of Softy Den’s most popular flavours, Rainbow, Choco Choco Dip, Mango Fantasy, Miss Africa, Chocolate Overload, and Fruit Punch, are still favourites for those who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s. The shop was also one of the first in Hyderabad to introduce the now-beloved concept of ice cream served with cake, a combination that quickly became a citywide trend and a signature treat at the parlour.

What makes Softy Den even more remarkable is that the taste has stayed the same for decades. In a city where recipes evolve, and flavours get upgraded, Softy Den remains one of the few places that can proudly claim that its softy still tastes exactly like it did in the 80s. This rare consistency is achieved as the place makes its own ice cream.

Over the years, Softy Den added sundaes, natural ice creams, thick shakes, even pizzas and quick bites, adapting to the city’s changing tastes. Yet the core of its appeal has stayed the same: affordability, simplicity, and a sense of familiarity.

Ask anyone who grew up in the 90s or early 2000s, and you will hear the same thing:

“Softy Den was our first softy spot. It wasn’t fancy, but it was everything.”

What is your go-to flavour at the OG Softy Den? Comment below.