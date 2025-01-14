Hyderabad’s Old City celebrates Yaum e Wiladat e Imam Ali with grandeur

Hyderabad: A festive atmosphere is prevailing in the Old City, with ‘Yaum e Wiladat e Imam Ali’, the birth anniversary of the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, Ali ibn Abu Talib being celebrated on Tuesday, January 14.

The birth anniversary of Imam Ali, particularly celebrated by the Shia community on a grand scale, falls on the 13th day of the seventh month of the Islamic calendar, Rajab, which corresponds to January 14 this year.

Several processions from the Old City to Moula Ali Pahad are currently underway with a large number of people irrespective of the sects participating in the festivities.

The five big processions include sehra and sandal processions from Panjeshah, Bargah-e-Hazrat Abbas in Dewan Deodhi, Badshahi Ashoorkhana, Kutbiguda Ashoorkhana and Bibi-Ka-Alawa are on the way to Moula Ali from Old City.

Hundreds of youths are participating in the bike and car processions that will reach Koh-e-Moula Ali in Malkajgiri from Old City. Huge gatherings are witnessed at Koh-e-Moula Ali in Malkajgiri on this occasion. People from across the state visit the shrine to have a glimpse of the festivities there and offer prayers.

The Koh-e-Moula Ali is decked up for the occasion. Lakhs of people are expected to visit the shrine in the next three days from all over India.

The history of the Moula Ali shrine, according to legend, is that it was built during the reign of Sultan Ibrahim Qutb Shah, the third ruler of the Golconda kingdom.

It is said a person, Mallik Yakoot, during his visit to the hills, saw the handprint of Imam Ali branded on a part of the rock. The tale of his find reached Sultan Ibrahim Qutb Shah, who then had the handmark carved out of the rock and placed in the great arch at the site.