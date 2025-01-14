National Turmeric Board inaugurated in Telangana’s Nizamabad

Hyderabad: The National Turmeric Board was inaugurated in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Tuesday, January 14, by Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and turmeric farmer, Palle Gangareddy has been appointed the National Turmeric Board’s chairman. He will serve as the chairman of the board for a term of three years.

“There is immense potential of increasing productivity of turmeric in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Pay special attention to the welfare of ‘Golden Spice’ farmers, develop good varieties and focus on its export,” said the minister after the virtual inauguration.

It is to be noted that the creation of the National Turmeric Board was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, 2023, during a public meeting in Telangana.

During 2023-24, 1.62 lakh tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products valued at 226.5 million dollar were exported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced before Telangana Assembly elections in 2023 that the National Turmeric Board will be set up in Telangana. He had said that the National Turmeric Board will help farmers in the entire supply chain from value addition to infrastructure.

During 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate in Nizamabad constituency Arvind had promised to get the Turmeric Board within 5 days of winning the elections.

Arvind, who had defeated BRS leader and then chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in Nizamabad, had made the promise in writing and even signed it with a non-judicial (bond) stamp. The BRS stepped up attack on BJP after the Centre categorically told the Parliament in March 2023 that there is no proposal to establish a Turmeric Board or any other.

(With inputs from IANS)