Telangana: Centre to launch Turmeric Board in Nizamabad on Sankranthi, Jan 14

Hyderabad: In a good news for the turmeric farmers of Nizamabad district on the eve of Sankranthi festival, the Centre has announced launching the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad from Tuesday, January 14.

The inaugural ceremony of the National Turmeric Board would be held at 10 am, at Hotel Nikhil Sai International in Nizamabad town on Tuesday.

The Centre has appointed Palle Ganga Reddy as the chairman of National Turmeric Board. He will be serving in that position for three years. He has been serving as BJP state secretary and Nizamabad district president.

Nizamabad BJP MP D Arvind had promised the establishment of the Turmeric Board in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections if he was voted to power.

Months before the 2023 assembly elections, the Centre had notified the establishment of the National Turmeric Board.

In November 2024, Agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the latter to stand by his promise and establish the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad.

The National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad is being established to create awareness, provide market linkages, and create export opportunities for turmeric and its value-added products, so that the turmeric farmers of Nizamabad can reap its benefits.