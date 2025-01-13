Demand Rs 15k per acre: Harish Rao tells farmers in Telangana on Rythu Bharosa

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, January 12, asked farmers in Telangana to demand Rs 15,000 per acre under the Rythu Bharosa scheme from the state government.

He challenged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy for a debate on promises made by Congress during the 2023 Assembly election campaign. “This government has significantly distressed the farming community. During visits to rural areas, farmers are expressing their concerns. Has Congress, from Revanth Reddy to Rahul Gandhi fulfilled even a single promise? I am open to a public debate,” said the Siddipet MLA.

The former finance minister alleged that the Congress government has withheld Rs 9,000 per acre meant for farmers in Telangana under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Addressing the media, Rao alleged the current season is yielding poor results, attracting criticism. When Congress leaders visit villages, they should provide 15,000 per acre under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, he said.

Also Read Telangana government issues guidelines for Rythu Bharosa

“Revanth Reddy pledged support for three crops but is failing to deliver even one. Tenant farmers in Telangana are not receiving the promised assistance. When they voiced their grievances before the elections, they promised 15,000 per acre of land but are only disbursing 6,000 acres after withholding 9,000 acres,” he said.

He targeted the Telangana government over alleged declining employment in the state. He claimed that despite having over a crore employment guarantee workers, only 10 lakh were being recognized.