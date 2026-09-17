Hyderabad’s Pink Power Run returns with Rs. 75 lakh prize

What if your Sunday morning run could be about more than just fitness? Hyderabad is getting ready for a morning where every kilometre carries a message.

The Pink Power Run 3.0 organised by Sudha Reddy Foundation & MEIL Foundation is returning to the city on September 27, bringing together runners, beginners, walkers and fitness enthusiasts for a day focused on health and breast cancer awareness.

The event will be held at People’s Plaza, Hyderabad, from the early hours of the morning. With four running categories and a prize pool of Rs. 75 lakh, this year’s edition is expected to attract 20,000 participants across different age groups and fitness levels.

A run for everyone

You do not have to be a professional runner to participate. The Pink Power Run has categories for people with different levels of running experience. Participants can choose from a 3K fun run, 5K run, 10K run and 21.097K AIMS-certified Half Marathon (plus a Virtual Run option)

A special initiative to support breast cancer screening partnered with AIG Hospitals for “Miles for Mammograms,” sponsoring free breast cancer screenings based on cumulative distances covered by participants will be converted into medical diagnostic support for underprivileged patients. For every 100km collectively completed, the Sudha Reddy Foundation will sponsor one free mammogram test.

The 3K category is suitable for beginners and those who simply want to enjoy the experience, while the longer distances are aimed at people looking for a more challenging run.

The addition of the 21.1 km half marathon is one of the highlights of this year’s event.

Rs. 75 lakh prize pool

Fitness enthusiasts also have an extra reason to participate this year. The event features a total prize pool of Rs. 75 lakh with 100 winners.

Age based prize categories have also been included, giving participants from different age groups an opportunity to compete.

The prize structure shown for the Indian overall category includes awards ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2 lakh, along with other category based prizes.

Running for women’s health

The Pink Power Run is not only about finishing a race. The event aims to create awareness about breast cancer, early detection, preventive healthcare and women’s health. Telangana currently records the highest incidence of breast cancer cases in the country.

The larger message is to encourage people to pay attention to their health and understand the importance of early detection.

By bringing thousands of people together in pink, the event hopes to turn a sporting activity into a wider conversation around women’s health.

Mark your calendar

Date: September 27, 2026 Venue: People’s Plaza, Hyderabad Start: From around 5:30 AM onwards Categories: 3K, 5K, 10K and 21.097K Half Marathon Prize pool: Rs. 75 lakh Winners: 100 Corporate partners : HPCL, BPCL, IOCL, AIG, Decathlon

Registrations for the event are currently open, with early bird prices listed for the different categories. The promotional material also states that the run is open to beginners, walkers, fitness enthusiasts and experienced runners.

More than a race

For many participants, the morning could be as much about being part of a community as it is about running. Friends can sign up together, families can take part in the shorter category, while regular runners can challenge themselves with the 10K or half marathon.

As Hyderabad gets ready for another pink morning, the message behind the event remains simple: run for your health, run for awareness and run in support of women’s health.

With the city waking up early on September 27, People’s Plaza is set to become a sea of pink as Hyderabad runs together for a cause.