Hyderabad’s popular cafe Tiger Lily gets new menu: What to try?

In a cozy, sunlit corner of Hyderabad, lies Tiger Lily Bistro, where the hum of city life fades into the background, replaced by the soft chatter of excited foodies and the aroma of culinary creativity.

The Bistro has long been a favorite among connoisseurs, and last evening it set its gourmet brilliance in stone with the launch of its much-awaited new menu. The event, masterfully orchestrated by Asad and Moiz from Macstudio – Marketing Agency, attracted over 40 of the city’s top influencers and food bloggers.

“Here at Tiger Lily Bistro, we have a set of regular customers who have consistently indulged in our classic menu. With the launch of this new menu, we wanted to honor them with a change of taste,” Moiz tells Siasat.com.

The newly launched menu features 56 dishes, each thoughtfully curated by Chef Sanjeev over the course of three months. The menu not only takes inspiration from Indian cuisine but offers a blend of global flavors handpicked from cuisines like Mediterranean, Italian, Chinese, and French.

Return of the Cheese Wheel Pasta

Among the highlights of the new menu is the return of the iconic Cheese Wheel Pasta. Known for its dramatic tableside preparation—where pasta is tossed in a wheel of melting cheese—this indulgent dish has been a crowd favorite since its introduction in Tiger Lily Bistro’s seasonal menu in 2023.

Cheese Wheel Pasta (Image Source: Tiger Lily Bistro)

“When we introduced the dish last year, the response exceeded our expectations. So, when curating our new Signature menu, we knew Cheese Wheel Pasta had to be a major feature,” said Asad.

He revealed that the Cheese Wheel was specially ordered from Italy, costing around Rs. 85,000.

Siasat.com Recommends

Kheema Pau

Giving a modern twist on a traditional favorite, Tiger Lily Bistro’s Kheema Pau impresses with its rich, spiced mutton kheema paired with soft, buttery pau. The balance of flavors, with just the right amount of heat and a comforting texture, makes this dish a standout as an appetizer.

Malabari Chicken Bowl

The Malabari Chicken Bowl is a feast for the senses with succulent pieces of chicken simmered in a rich, spicy coconut-based gravy, served over a bed of fragrant rice. The robust flavors of the curry meld seamlessly with the creamy coconut milk, creating a comforting meal.

Malabari Chicken Bowl (Image Source: Tiger Lily Bistro)

Chicken Sheesh Taouk

Each bite bursting with smoky flavors from the grill, the Sheesh Taouk is a masterclass in Middle Eastern cuisine. Served on a bed of Tzatziki, and a side of warm bread, the dish offers a harmonious blend of flavors.

Cranberry Coffee

Perfect as a post-meal pick-me-up, the Cranberry Coffee combines the boldness of rich espresso with the tangy sweetness of cranberry. The result is a refreshing yet deep flavor profile that hits all the right notes.

Praline Mousse and Berries Dome

The decadent dessert provides a harmonious blend of rich chocolate, velvety praline and the vibrant goodness of raspberries. It’s a treat that leaves a lingering satisfaction, making it a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Praline Mousse and Berries Dome (Image Source: Tiger Lily Bistro)

As the evening at Tiger Lily Bistro came to a close, it was clear that this new menu wasn’t just an update- it was a celebration of flavors, textures, and artistry. The bistro has elevated its dining experience to a new level and is waiting for food enthusiasts to discover this slice of heaven.