Hyderabad’s real estate market thrives in this price bracket

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad saw the registration of 6,185 residential properties in September 2023. During the month, the total value of the properties registered was Rs 3,378 crore, as revealed by the latest report from Knight Frank India.

According to the report, Hyderabad saw the highest proportion of property registrations in the price range of Rs 25-50 lakh in September. Properties registered in this price bracket accounted for 51 percent of the total registrations.

The real estate market in Hyderabad saw a rise in the registration of residential properties in September 2023, with a 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase, while the value of the registered properties during the last month saw a 42 percent YoY jump.

Most of the properties registered in the month were in the range of 1,000-2,000 sqft. However, the real estate market in Hyderabad saw an increase in demand for properties larger than 2,000 sqft, as the registration in this size bracket rose from 9 percent in September 2022 to 11 percent in September 2023.

Area-wise registration of properties in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad residential market includes four districts, namely Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy.

Out of these, Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded 45 percent of the registration of properties, while Rangareddy district saw 41 percent of registrations. Hyderabad accounted for 14 percent of the total registrations seen in the real estate market of Hyderabad.