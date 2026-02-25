Hyderabad’s RGIA named best airport for arrivals in global passenger survey

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has been named one of the best airports in the world for the arrivals experience at the 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Awards.

Under the “Best Airports at Arrivals Globally” category, the honour, presented by the Airports Council International (ACI) World, follows a comprehensive survey where passengers rated their experience at the airport in Shamshabad specifically upon arrival.

In 2025, nearly 7.07 lakh passengers worldwide participated in the ASQ survey programme. The initiative is widely regarded as one of the most credible benchmarks for airport service standards as it collects feedback from travellers while they are physically present at the airport, making it harder to game than most industry recognitions.

According to airport officials, the recognition reflects the facility’s performance across several parameters, including arrival formalities, cleanliness, ambience, staff service and overall ease of movement through the terminal. Pradeep Panicker, chief executive officer (CEO) of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said the award was significant because it was based directly on passenger feedback.

“Being recognised as one of the world’s best airports at arrivals is deeply rewarding. We believe the arrival experience sets the tone for the entire journey,” Panicker said.

Justin Erbacci, Director General of ACI World, noted that the distinction acknowledges the airport’s commitment to delivering high standards.

The ASQ programme covers more than half of the world’s air passengers, making it a difficult standard to meet. The Hyderabad airport was among a select group of global airports to be chosen in the arrivals category for 2025.

Currently, RGIA connects Hyderabad to over 100 domestic and international destinations, including major hubs in the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia.