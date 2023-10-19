Hyderabad’s Saidanima Tomb restored

Hyderabad: The restoration of Saidanima Tomb, one of the State Protected Monuments, which was being undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust, has been completed.

Arvind Kumar, the Special Chief Secretary to the government, has shared photographs of the restored tomb on his Twitter handle.

Previously, the Special Chief Secretary had made the restoration announcement via a tweet after visiting Hyderabad’s Saidanima alongside the zonal commissioner of Secunderabad and officials from the state heritage department.

It was Syed Meraj Nawab, the great-grandson of Syeda Saidanima Saheba, who had raised concerns about the lack of maintenance and neglect of the historic site. The baoli, or stepwell, located within the Saidanima tomb premises, also suffered from years of negligence.

Who was Saidanima?

The tomb of Saidanima was built in Hyderabad by Sardar Abdul Haq, who also bore the title Diler Jang (1853–1896). He was originally from the Bombay Province (run by the British Crown) and rose to prominence in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad in the late nineteenth century. He was the princely state’s Home Secretary and later became the Director of the Nizam’s State Railways in 1885. He even embarked on a journey to England during his tenure.

Eventually, Jang erected a tomb in memory of his mother, Saidanima. The tomb stands on the north side of Hussain Sagar’s reservoir bund road, en route to Secunderabad. Although somewhat isolated from most historical monuments, it serves as a significant landmark. Often, its presence goes unnoticed unless individuals pause for a moment and observe their surroundings.

Saidanima Tomb is one of the state-protected monuments in Hyderabad. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Telangana has identified 500 state-protected monuments.

Following is a list of some state-protected monuments located in Hyderabad: