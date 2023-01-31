Hyderabad’s Salman Zaidi relives ITC Kohinoor wedding memories

Hyderabad: Ace Of Space 2 winner Salman Zaidi, who got married to his ladylove Zeba Hassan in October last year, gave a glimpse of his D-day by sharing a beautiful video on Instagram. Their unseen wedding video captures magical moments, from signing the ‘Nikaahnama’ to posing with loved ones.

The couple’s joyful moments on their wedding day are winning hearts on Instagram. Recalling the day, Salman Zaidi wrote, ”And We created you in pairs” – وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا #blessings #alhamdulillah. Check out the video below

Salman and Zeba got married in February 2022 at ITC Kohinoor in Hyderabad. The couple got hitched in a traditional Muslim ceremony. Check out a few pictures below.

Their engagement too was all things lavish that took place in February last year at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace.

On the professional, Salman Zaidi was last seen on the MTV reality show ‘EX or next’ and had won ‘Ace of space season 2. He has been enlisted in “Desired Men of Hyderabad” and bagged the 5th position above Baseer Ali (6th). Zeba Hassan is a well-known makeup artist and has a Youtube channel for vlogs.