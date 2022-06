Kolkata: Dr. Syed Mohammed Siddiq Mahmoodi of Hyderabad has been conferred the National Hall of Fame Award 2022 by the martial arts Jagat for his services in promoting Samurai Arts in India.

The award was presented by Mana Chakraborty ex-president of INTTUC North Kolkata, Mukhtar Ali minority leader of TMC and M.A. Ali in Press Club Kolkata.