Hyderabad: The Met Gala 2026 once again lived up to its reputation as the world’s most glamorous fashion event. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the night saw global celebrities arriving in bold, artistic outfits inspired by the theme “Fashion Is Art.” Known as fashion’s biggest night, the event brings together stars from film, business, and fashion on one iconic red carpet.

While many international celebrities grabbed attention, it was Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Sudha Reddy who truly stood out. She brought a strong Indian presence to the global stage with a look that mixed luxury and tradition in a powerful way.

Sudha Reddy’s Necklace Price

The biggest talking point of her look was her stunning necklace, valued at around Rs. 142 crore (15 million USD).

At the centre of the necklace was a rare 550-carat tanzanite stone called the “Queen of Merelani,” surrounded by diamonds in a vintage Victorian-style design. What made it even more special is that it came from her personal collection, not borrowed like many celebrity jewels.

A dress rooted in Indian heritage

Sudha paired the jewellery with a custom outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. The gown, inspired by traditional Kalamkari art, was titled “The Tree of Life.”

It featured detailed embroidery, rich fabrics, and cultural motifs, and was crafted over thousands of hours by skilled artisans. The outfit perfectly matched the theme and highlighted Indian craftsmanship on a global platform.

With her grand style, rare jewellery, and strong global presence, Sudha Reddy is often compared to Nita Ambani. Like Nita, she represents luxury, influence, and Indian culture on international platforms. Her consistent appearances at events like the Met Gala and Cannes have built her image as a global style icon from South India.

Her past Met Gala appearances

This is not the first time Sudha Reddy has created a buzz at the Met Gala. At the Met Gala 2024, she turned heads in an ivory silk gown designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The outfit was crafted by over 80 artisans and took around 4,500 hours to complete, showcasing the scale of Indian craftsmanship. The gown itself was reportedly valued at an impressive Rs. 83 crore, making it one of the most talked-about looks that year.

She first made her debut at the Met Gala 2021, wearing a couture creation by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. Since then, each of her appearances has only grown bigger and more impactful.

Who is Sudha Reddy?

Sudha Reddy is a businesswoman and philanthropist from Andhra Pradesh. She is the director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited and also runs the Sudha Reddy Foundation.

Beyond business, she is known for her charity work in education and healthcare, and for promoting Indian culture globally.

At the Met Gala 2026, she did not just wear fashion. She showcased identity, heritage, and power, making her one of the most talked-about personalities of the night.