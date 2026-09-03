Hyderabad’s theatre boom: Ganga gets a high-tech makeover

Hyderabad: The city’s traditional theatre culture is receiving another major boost. The Ganga auditorium at Shiva Ganga Theatres in Dilsukhnagar is undergoing an extensive renovation under Mythri and is reportedly expected to reopen later this month.

Shiva Ganga Theatres is a two-screen cinema complex comprising the Shiva and Ganga auditoriums. While the property is commonly referred to as Shiva Ganga, the latest renovation specifically concerns its Ganga screen.

The revamped auditorium will reportedly feature a massive 68-foot screen paired with a 4K Barco laser projector. A 64-channel Dolby Atmos sound system will further enhance the experience, bringing sharper visuals and immersive audio to the popular Dilsukhnagar cinema destination.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Seating is also receiving a complete upgrade. Comfortable SR seats will reportedly be installed across all categories, from top class to third class, ensuring a similar experience for audiences throughout the auditorium. The theatre will also offer 25 recliner seats for moviegoers seeking additional comfort.

Mythri appears to be following the model it successfully adopted at Vimal Theatre in Balanagar. With its large screen, 4K laser projection, 64-channel Dolby Atmos and upgraded seating, Vimal has emerged as one of Hyderabad’s most popular traditional cinema destinations. Ganga’s renovation aims to bring a similar experience to audiences in Dilsukhnagar.

The transformation is particularly significant at a time when several older theatres are struggling to compete with multiplexes. Vimal’s success has shown that audiences are willing to return to traditional theatres when they offer modern technology, comfortable seating and proper maintenance.

Ganga’s makeover is also part of a much larger change unfolding across Hyderabad. The city’s theatre scene has been evolving rapidly, with exhibitors investing heavily in better screens, projection systems, immersive sound and luxury seating.

Earlier this year, Allu Cinemas opened in Kokapet with four screens, including Hyderabad’s first Dolby Cinema. Its flagship auditorium features a 75-foot-wide screen and dual Dolby Vision laser projection, making it India’s largest Dolby Cinema screen.

RTC X Roads also welcomed an eight-screen PVR INOX property at Odeon Mall, while a new IMAX with Laser screen is expected to open at the upcoming AMB Classic Victory multiplex on the former Sudarshan 70MM site. The launch will mark IMAX’s return to Hyderabad after more than a decade. Aparna Cinemas has also added a seven-screen property in Shamshabad with 4K laser projection and Dolby Atmos.

Hyderabad’s theatre landscape is now growing in two directions. New multiplexes are introducing global formats and luxury experiences, while traditional auditoriums such as Ganga and Vimal are reinventing themselves with modern technology. Ganga’s transformation proves that the city’s old-school theatre culture is not fading away but adapting to a new generation of moviegoers.