Hyderabad’s Trump Towers in Kokapet to be Vaastu-compliant

Hyderabad: The upcoming Trump Towers Hyderabad project will be fully vastu-compliant, said its developers, Ira Realty and Tribeca Developers, on Tuesday, August 11.

Designed around Vaastu principles, the new luxury Trump housing in Hyderabad marks the brand’s South India debut. The project on Golden Mile Road in Kokapet involves a total of Rs 2,000 crore investment, including land costs.

The formal launch is expected to take place in October.

“The first project in South India is different because the apartments had to be Vaastu-compliant. It took us about a year to get it right,” said Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers.

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Tribeca had first brought the US President’s Trump brand to India in 2014.

Standing 240 metres high, the upcoming project in Hyderabad will be the tallest residential complex in South India, according to Tribeca Developers. By comparison, the country’s tallest Trump tower is a 78-storey building in Mumbai.

The Hyderabad project covers 22 lakh square feet and features two 65-storey towers linked by a skybridge. Housing 450 apartments—including 16 penthouses—each residence offers unblocked views.

In November 2024, the Trump Organization announced plans to expand further with six new projects across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida, and Pune. This will make India the only country outside the US with such a significant Trump real estate presence.

Kalpesh Mehta said the company will invest between Rs 1,700 crore and Rs 1,800 crore in the project, excluding land costs. The land is valued at around Rs 250 crore at current market rates.

The developers expect sales realisation of Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 4,200 crore, with apartment prices starting at Rs 5 crore.