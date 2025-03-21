Hyderabad’s viral Sehri spot you must visit before Ramzan ends

Hyderabad’s love for food knows no bounds, and the city’s Sehri culture is reaching new heights this Ramzan 2025. With just nine days left for the holy month to end, food lovers are making the most of the festive season by heading out for Iftar and Sehri outings.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly spot that serves authentic Hyderabadi food, Pavilion Drive-In in Jubilee Hills is the place to be! This buzzing eatery has become a viral sensation, thanks to its Rs 199 Sehri combo, which has taken Hyderabad’s food scene by storm.

With Instagram buzzing with reels and food influencers praising it, Pavilion Drive-In has quickly become a top Sehri destination for food lovers. Seeing the hype both online and offline, Siasat.com reached out to Pavilion’s owner, Mohammed Naseeruddin Adnain, to learn more about the spot and the idea behind this super-affordable Sehri deal.

The Idea Behind the Viral Rs 199 Sehri Combo

“We wanted to make a grand entry into Hyderabad’s Sehri scene. After brainstorming with Team Macstudio, we launched the Rs 199 combo to make sure everyone gets to enjoy authentic flavors at a reasonable price,” Adnain shared.

And clearly, the idea worked!

“The response has been overwhelming! We knew Hyderabadis would love it, but this craze is beyond expectations,” he added.

A Sehri Spot for Everyone!

Pavilion Drive-In’s Sehri isn’t just for one type of crowd—it’s for everyone!

“Families as large as 14 members enjoying a late-night feast. Groups of friends hanging out over delicious Hyderabadi food. Youngsters and working professionals driving in from as far as 15 km away,” Adnain told us.

The drive-in ambiance, paired with mouthwatering food and a cool night breeze, makes it the perfect Sehri spot for all age groups.

Best-Selling Sehri Dishes – Crowd Favorites!

While the Rs 199 combo is a clear winner, the Friends Sehri Platter (Rs 650) is another hot favorite, according to Adnain! This power-packed meal includes:

Khatti Dal

Tala Hua Gosht

Prawns

Chicken 65

Jeera Rice

Rumali Roti and Ghee

Siasat.com Review

Every dish was a flavor explosion, giving off very homely vibes.

What we tried:

Khichdi, Khatta, Kheema Combo – 9/10

Talawa Gosht, Khatti Daal, Zeera Rice Combo – 10/10

Chicken 65, Khatti Daal, Zeera Rice Combo – 10/10

Highlights

Talawa Gosht (10/10) — The mutton was perfectly fried, juicy, and well-marinated with deep Hyderabadi spices. Every bite was packed with flavor.

Chicken 65 (10/10) — This was the star for us! It was soated with just the right amount of spices. We loved the blend of tangy and spicy flavors.

Viral reels:

Have you tried their Sehri combos? If yes, drop your reviews in the comments below!