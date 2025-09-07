Hyderabad’s water woes set to ease as CM to launch Rs 8,858 cr projects

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate three projects worth Rs 8,858 crore aimed at strengthening Hyderabad’s drinking water supply and rejuvenating the Musi River.

Godavari drinking water scheme (Phase 2, 3)

The Godavari Drinking Water Scheme, Phase 2 and 3, undertaken at a cost of Rs 7,360 crore, will draw 20,000 TMC of water from Mallanna Sagar Reservoir.

Out of this, 2.5 TMC will be allocated for Musi rejuvenation via Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar. Seven intermediate lakes along the route will also be filled.

The remaining 17.5 TMC will be allocated for Hyderabad’s drinking water needs.

This project is expected to be completed in two years under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) model.

ORR Drinking Water Supply Project (Phase 2)

The chief minister will inaugurate Phase 2 of the ORR Drinking Water Supply Project, which will ensure drinking water within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, as well as to municipalities, municipal corporations, and gram panchayats along the ORR.

This project has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore. CM Revanth will inaugurate 15 reservoirs out of the total 71.

The project covers areas of Saroor Nagar, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Hayathnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar, Keesara, Rajendranagar, Shamirpet, Medchal, Qutbullapur, RC Puram, Patancheru and Bolarum. It is expected to serve the drinking water needs of 25 lakh people across 14 mandals in Telangana.

Kokapet Layout Development Project

Lastly, CM Revanth will lay the foundation stone for the Kokapet Layout Development Project, which will be undertaken for Rs 298 crore.

This project will provide drinking water and sewage systems to Kokapet Layout, Neo Polis, and the Special Economic Zone (SEZ). It is expected to be completed in two years, benefiting around 13 lakh Hyderabadis.