Rs 375 crore released for Musi Riverfront Development project

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department of Telangana, on Saturday, August 23, released an amount of Rs 375 crore towards the second quarter of the Musi Riverfront Development project.

Earlier in the day, Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu had reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rejuvenating the Musi river, and said that there was ‘no going back’ on the project despite facing resistance.

Speaking at the South Zone Conference of the Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI), organised by the ITPI Telangana Regional Chapter at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills, the minister said that Telangana has already set national benchmarks in urban greenery expansion, carbon-neutral growth, and sustainable transport and stated that despite facing resistance, the Telangana government will continue its efforts for Musi rejuvenation and emerge as a role model for water resource conservation.

Emphasising the role of technology in designing climate-resilient cities, the minister called for city planning that takes into account factors like climate change, urban flooding, pollution, groundwater depletion, shrinking green cover, and rapid urbanisation.

He also stressed that development must go hand in hand with sustainability. “Constructing buildings alone does not constitute growth. Every policy we frame, every forest we protect, every river we restore, and every livelihood we create — these are acts of inter-generational justice,” he said.