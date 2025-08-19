Telangana to deliver AI services to one crore citizens: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu on Monday said the state government is committed to delivering AI-powered citizen services to one crore people by 2027.

The Minister made this announcement while inaugurating a three-day training programme for government officials, organised by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the IT Department under the theme “AI-led Digital Transformation – Champions & Catalysts Program.”

“We are not a government that waits for problems to arise. We believe in being proactive, transparent, and forward-looking. With the help of AI, we want citizen services to reach people even before they ask,” Sridhar Babu said in an official release.

The Minister also outlined the government’s larger vision of building Telangana into a global hub for a USD 5 billion AI economy, which is expected to generate thousands of jobs. As part of this plan, projects such as an AI City, AI University, and Telangana AI Innovation Hub are being developed to international standards.

Highlighting Telangana’s achievements, Sridhar Babu said the state is the first in the country to launch the AI-driven Telangana Data Exchange (TGDeX), which is now serving as a model for other states.

The government is also working to make more than 300 citizen services across 20 departments available on AI-powered platforms. To support this effort, 250 officials from these departments have been chosen for specialised AI training. Over the next three months, they will be mentored by AI experts to integrate emerging technologies into governance and service delivery, the Minister added.