Hyderabad: Five arrested in Shamshabad taxi robbery case

Hyderabad: Five individuals were apprehended by Miyapur Police on Thursday, March 21, for robbing a taxi driver and absconding with his vehicle near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, last week.

The accused approaching cab driver Bonthe Vijay Kumar of Mehadipatnam on the intervening night between March 13 and March 14, while he was waiting for a passengers along the KPHB main road.

Also Read Passenger flees with cab in Hyderabad as driver gets down to eat

They hired the cab from Miyapur to the RGIA in Shamshabad. According to reports, the accused abducted the driver as they were getting closer to the airport and took the vehicle to Malkapuram near Choutuppal, where they threw out the driver and fled in his car.

A week after the driver filed a complaint with the Miyapur police, the five people were taken into custody along with their accomplice. The police also retrieved the stolen car.

The accused were identified as Balagani Nancharaiah, 35, Pittu Nagieddy, 30, Singoti Sivanagaraju, 21, Kesana Shiva, 35, and Bodi Subba Raju, 26, all residents of Andhra Pradesh. The recipient of the vehicle, 42-year-old Jupudi Bepeshwar Rao of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, has also been taken into custody by the police.

Following an inquiry, the police discovered that Sivanagaraju, Nancharaiah, and Nagieddy had previously been involved in many murder cases in AP as well as similar automobile robberies. They were returned to the custody of the courts.