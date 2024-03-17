Passenger flees with cab in Hyderabad as driver gets down to eat

Hyderabad: A man fled with a car that he had hired in Shamshabad on Thursday, March 14. Through a taxi aggregator app, the accused reserved a sedan for a trip from Serilingampally to Pallaruguda. He then requested that the driver stop at a well-known eatery, where both the driver and the suspect got down. The suspect then told the driver that he had to make a phone call and went outside the eatry.

When he did not return after a long time, the driver came out only to find that the man and his car were missing.

“The suspect pretended to be on the phone while the driver was eating lunch. He asked the driver for his phone, saying there were problems with the network, and then he drove off with the car,” police said.

The driver, Kotla Moshi, a resident of Manikonda, reported the incident to the RGIA Police. The suspect is a serial offender, having been involved in cases similar in the past, according to the police.

Police have filed a case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An officer stated that the crime branch is currently conducting an inquiry to map and track him.